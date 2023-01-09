Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLegalJudiciary

Iran court issues initial execution rulings in killing of thee security forces

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran court

A court in the central Iranian city of Isfahan has issued initial rulings in the case of a deadly armed attack on three security forces during the recent protests and rioting in the country, sentencing three people to execution.

According to the Judiciary, the court has convicted three of the six suspects to execution and the others were given long-term jail sentences.

The three who were convicted to death for “fight against God”, after they “drew weapons” in the incident, are Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani and Saeed Yaghoubi Kordsofla.

The hearings that led to the rulings dealt with an attack that killed Mohsen Cheraghi, Mohsen Hamidi and Mohammad Karimi, all security forces.

According to the Judiciary, they were caught in a pre-planned terrorist attack.

The convicts can appeal against the court rulings.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks