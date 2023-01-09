Iran court issues initial execution rulings in killing of thee security forces

According to the Judiciary, the court has convicted three of the six suspects to execution and the others were given long-term jail sentences.

The three who were convicted to death for “fight against God”, after they “drew weapons” in the incident, are Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani and Saeed Yaghoubi Kordsofla.

The hearings that led to the rulings dealt with an attack that killed Mohsen Cheraghi, Mohsen Hamidi and Mohammad Karimi, all security forces.

According to the Judiciary, they were caught in a pre-planned terrorist attack.

The convicts can appeal against the court rulings.