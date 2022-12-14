Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Iran reports coronavirus zero deaths for forth consecutive day

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed that the Coronavirus had killed nobody in the past 24 hours in the country. It's the fourth day in a row that the death toll from the deadly disease remains unchanged.

With no one dying from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Iran, the total number of deaths remained at 144,658, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

However, 47 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,597 patients out of a total of 7,560,294 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 54 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,146,330 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,557,065 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,390,166 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

