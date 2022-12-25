Iran’s Coronavirus deaths stand at one

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,674, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

61 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 33 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,938 patients out of a total of 7,560,792 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,150,008 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,561,302 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,397,597 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.