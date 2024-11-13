Iran hopes to outline cooperation framework with IAEA during Grossi visit

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi emphasized the longstanding and extensive cooperation between Iran and the IAEA but also acknowledged the challenges and disagreements.

“We believe this visit is happening at a very appropriate time,” he noted, adding, “And we hope to draw a new path for cooperation between Iran and the agency with this positive spirit.”

Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday evening as his first visit since the new administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian took office in August.

The IAEA head is scheduled to hold talks with the Iranian president, foreign minister, and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

The foreign minister stated, “We never left the negotiating table; it was the Western parties who failed to honor their commitments, and it was the United States that withdrew.”

Araghchi asserted if Iran’s interests are met, it is always ready to resume negotiations on a nuclear agreement.