Iran Congratulates Iraq on Formation of New Gov’t

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated the Iraqi prime minister and the people of the Arab country on the formation of a new government.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, his Cabinet, the Parliament and most importantly the people of Iraq for success in forming a new Government,” Zarif tweeted Thursday.

“Iran always stands with the Iraqi people and their choice of administration,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi parliament approved the government of Prime Minister al-Kadhimi, ending six months of political deadlock in the Arab country.

In their session, the lawmakers gave votes of confidence to Kadhimi’s picks for the ministries of interior, defense, finance, and electricity.

However, several ministerial candidates failed to get the lawmakers’ approval, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.

The parliamentarians rejected the incoming premier’s picks for justice, agriculture and trade ministries.

They also postponed voting on the oil and foreign ministries as political parties failed to agree on candidates.