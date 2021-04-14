Iran Congratulates Heads of Muslims Sates on Advent of Ramadan

The Iranian president has congratulated heads of Islamic states on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

In separate messages, Hassan Rouhani expressed hope Ramadan will bring with it divine blessings.

“I hope that, thanks to great divine blessings and beneficence in this holy month, Muslims around the world will be able to work in tandem with other world countries to pave the way for containing the dangerous coronavirus with reliance on the knowledge and faith of their committed scientists, and paint a good picture of Islam in this arena and help bring the trend of man’s life back to normal,” the president’s messages read.

“I hope that, thanks to this holy month, Muslims around the world, especially heads of Muslims states, will forge a closer rapport and unity to set the stage for the promotion of Islam across the world more than ever before,” the president added.

He underlined the month of Ramadan is an opportunity for world Muslims to pursue the path of piety through self-purification and abstaining from sins.