Iran says confiscation of US oil tanker defense of national interests

He was speaking about Iran’s recent retaliatory move to confiscate a US oil tanker in response to the seizure by American forces of an Iranian oil cargo.

Kanaani added that Iran has proved that its hands are not tied up if its national interests are threatened.

Kanaani also spoke about Iran’s lawsuit against the US at the International Court of Justice over the freezing of Iranian assets by Washington.

He said any negotiations with the US will be within the framework of the ruling of the ICJ.

He said as per the ruling of the court, the verdict must be honored within 23 months.

Kanaani said given that the US has been convicted by the international body, Iran insists that the ruling be honored in as short a time as possible.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further touched on the possibility of a prisoner exchange between Iran and the US. He said that Tehran is ready for such a swap.

Kanaani noted that the exchange of prisoners began a long time ago between Tehran and Washington with the mediation of third parties and that the two sides reached an agreement to this effect.

He however underlined that it was the US that failed to fulfill its pledge under the deal and the prisoner exchange hit a snag as a result.