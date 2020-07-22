Iran Confirms over 2,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has reported 2,586 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 281,413.

In her Wednesday press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari said 219 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,853.

The spokeswoman said 224,840 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

3,609 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 2,228,277 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she added, the red zones include Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces.

Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Qazvin, Markazi, North Khorasan, Hamadan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ardabil, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces are also in orange zone, the spokeswoman stated.