Iran Confirms Over 1,000 More Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi on Thursday confirmed 1,046 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 149 new deaths, during the past 24 hours.

He said 5,979 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The confirmed cases include 4,397 in Tehran, 1,646 in Isfahan, 1,552 in Mazandaran, 1,105 in Qom, 997 in Gilan, 967 in Alborz, 829 in Markazi, 711 in Khorasan Razavi, 629 in East Azarbaijan, 593 in Semnan, 573 in Qazvin, 540 in Yazd, 407 in Fars, 400 in Lorestan, 381 in Khuzestan, 360 in Golestan, 326 in West Azarbaijan, 287 in Zanjan, 229 in Ardabil, 200 in Kurdistan, 175 in Hamadan, 158 in Kermanshah, 145 in South Khorasan, 141 in Kerman, 129 in Hormozgan, 128 in Ilam, 121 in North Khorasan, 106 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 61 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 60 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad, and 54 in Bushehr.