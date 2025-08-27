Wednesday, August 27, 2025
IFP Exclusive

Iran confirms IAEA inspectors’ visit under Supreme National Security Council decision

By IFP Editorial Staff
IAEA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said in an interview that the recent visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran was conducted under the decision of the Supreme National Security Council and in accordance with Iranian law.

Araghchi underlined that the Iranian parliament has mandated that any cooperation with the IAEA must first be approved by the Supreme National Security Council.

Araghchi further noted that the inspectors’ visit is about monitoring the fuel replacement at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

“Decisions regarding this process have already been made, and any cooperation will be within the legal framework approved by parliament to protect Iran’s national interests”, said the foreign minister.

Regarding reports of a finalized agreement on a new cooperation framework with the IAEA, Araghchi said, “Some ideas have been exchanged between the two sides, but no final agreement has been reached yet”.

The top diplomat reiterated that all steps regarding Iran-IAEA cooperation remain subject to parliamentary law and the Supreme National Security Council’s decision-making process.

