Iran confirms arrival of Russian MiG-29 jets, announces upcoming delivery of Su-35 fighters

Abolfazl Zohrevand stated on Wednesday that the MiG-29s mark the initial phase of an expanded military cooperation plan with Russia.

He added that advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets will be delivered to Iran gradually as part of a long-term strategy to boost the country’s aerial defense capabilities.

The lawmaker further announced that two strategic air defense systems, the Chinese HQ-9 and the Russian S-400, are also slated to enter Iran in stages. “Once these systems are fully in place, our enemies will understand the language of power,” Zohrevand emphasized.

Also referring to the Cairo agreement signed between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency earlier this year, he described the development as a “victory card” for Iran at a time when Western states were considering reactivating the so-called snapback mechanism against Tehran. “We should not view this negatively; it strengthens our hand,” he underlined.