Iran Confirms 209 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 209 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 14,188.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 273,656.

The spokeswoman said 237,788 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,556 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She stressed that so far 2,148,999 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari said Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Kerman, Golestan, Ilam, Bushehr, Fars, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones” as in previous days.