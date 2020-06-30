Iran Confirms 147 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 147 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 10,817.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 227,662.

According to the spokeswoman, 188,758 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,049 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,666,587 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, East and West Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as red zones.