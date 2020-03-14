Iran Confirms 1,365 New Cases of Coronavirus

The Health Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, on Saturday confirmed 1,365 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 97 new deaths, during the past 24 hours.

The 12,729 cases include 3,223 in Tehran, 1,206 in Mazandaran, 920 in Qom, 1,057 in Isfahan, 797 in Gilan, 698 in Markazi, 598 in Alborz, 385 in Qazvin, 409 in Semnan, 234 in Golestan, 425 in Khorasan Razavi, 237 in Lorestan, 243 in Fars, 290 in Yazd, 338 in East Azarbaijan, 221 in Khuzestan, 169 in Zanjan, 175 in West Azarbaijan, 154 in Ardabil, 113 in Hamadan, 107 in Kurdistan, 102 in Kermanshah, 83 in Hormozgan, 82 in South Khorasan, 83 in Ilam, 77 in Kerman, 54 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 49 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 46 in North Khorasan, 26 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad, and 28 in Bushehr.