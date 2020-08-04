Iran Condemns US Oil Deal with Syrian Kurdish Group

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned an oil agreement between the US and a Syrian Kurdish group.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the oil agreement that the US has signed with a Syrian Kurdish group as a measure in contravention of the international law and in violation of Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The signing of the agreement by the US, as an occupier force that is illegally present on the Syrian oil, lacks any legal validity and amounts to another step taken by that country (the US) in plundering Syria’s natural resources,” Mousavi added.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that an American oil company had signed an agreement with Kurdish-led rebels who control northeastern oilfields in what it described as an illegal deal aimed at “stealing” Syria’s crude.

Reports suggest that American company Delta Crescent Energy LLC has secured the contract with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to develop and export crude oil from northeastern Syria under a deal approved by the US government.

Turkey has also slammed the Washington-approved oil deal as “theft”.