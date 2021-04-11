Iran Condemns Natanz Incident as ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) has dismissed as “nuclear terrorism” an attack on the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, which caused damages to its electrical system.

In comments on Sunday, Ali-Akbar Salehi called for global action against the “cowardly” move.

“While condemning this cowardly act, the Islamic Republic of Iran highlights the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to deal with this nuclear terrorism, and reserves the right to act against those ordering and perpetrating the attack,” he said.

“Also, in order to foil the objectives of this act of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously press ahead with developing nuclear technology on the one hand, and striving to have cruel sanctions on the other,” Salehi added.

“The act committed against Natanz uranium enrichment facility indicates the defeat of those who are opposed to the country’s industrial and political progress in order to stop the extensive development of our nuclear industry on the one hand and [disrupt] successful talks aimed at lifting cruel sanctions on the other,” he said.

“On National Nuclear Technology Day, the latest achievements of the country’s young and diligent scientists were displayed and at the same time the prospects for the removal of sanctions came to light,” he noted.