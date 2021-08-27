Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks at Kabul Airport

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh

has expressed his deepest condolences over the terrorist attacks which happened on August 26, including the bombings at the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned attacks targeting innocent Afghan people as well as any terrorist operations directed at men, women, youth and children.

He expressed hope with the immediate establishment of a broad-based government in Kabul, relevant government bodies and institutions discharge their responsibilities with regards to protecting people’s lives and property.

Scores of Afghan civilians and at least 13 members of the US military were killed and many more injured in Kabul suicide bombing attacks claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

Two explosions rattled the area outside the airport in the Afghan capital on Thursday (August 26) amid the precarious security situation following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The attacks killed 12 US Marines and one Navy medic, US officials confirmed, noting 18 other US service members were injured.

A senior Afghan health official also said 90 Afghan civilians were dead and over 100 others wounded.

Meanwhile, General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said that the United States would retaliate against the perpetrators of the attack.

“We believe it is their desire to continue these attacks and we expect those attacks to continue and we’re doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks,” McKenzie said, noting, “We will go after them.”