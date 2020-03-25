Iran Condemns Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Afghanistan

In a statement on Wednesday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said terrorists will fail to achieve their objectives by such acts of terror.

“By committing evil acts and imposing a heavy toll on defenceless Afghan people, terrorists will definitely fail to achieve their objectives, which is to fuel insecurity, instability and religious divisions in the country,” the spokesman said.

Mousavi further offered condolences to the bereaved families, saying, “Iran will stand by Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism.”

Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh temple in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country.

The ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.