Iran Condemns Continued Insults in France to Prophet Muhammad

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh has strongly condemned the obstinate continuation of French moves insulting the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement released on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh vehemently condemned any offensive action against or disrespect for the divine messengers of God, particularly the seal of the prophets, the highly-revered prophet of Islam.

Deploring the rude continuation of actions in France that have been offensive to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the spokesman bemoaned the fact that such insulting moves have received support from the French officials in some cases.

“Undoubtedly, the unacceptable and violent moves and measures of a few extremists deriving from a radical and deviant ideology in the Islamic world, whose holders are interestingly among the political partners close to the West and the US, could by no means justify an insult to and disrespect for the celestial figure revered by 1.8 billion Muslims around the world,” Khatibzadeh added.

“There is no doubt that the unjustifiable stance adopted by the French officials is not the appropriate and prudent response to extremism and violence that is condemned itself, and would further promote hatred,” the Iranian diplomat stated.

He also strongly condemned the “suspicious and deplorable” moves by a few “extremist anti-Islam currents” that have desecrated holy Quran in a number of European countries.

The spokesperson finally expressed Iran’s support for the Muslim countries’ stances in condemnation of such moves, and denounced any insult to the Islamic values and Muslim beliefs as unacceptable and rejected.