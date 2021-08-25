Iran committee and prosecution general to investigate Evin incidents

Iran’s parliament speaker says a special committee and the country’s judiciary will look into the reported mistreatment of inmates at Tehran Evin Prison.

In a Wednesday speech at the parliament open session, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf added the commission, mandated under Article 90 of the Constitution in coordination with the prosecution general will investigate the incident.
In the recent days, videos purportedly released by hackers show prisoners being beaten and dragged by security forces inside Evin Prison.
Taking responsibility for the ‘improper behavior’ at Evin, head of Iran’s Prisons’ Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi has apologized for the bitter incidents.
He also said the prisoners’ efforts will not be ignored due to these errors.

