Iran says committed to professional cooperation with IAEA, NPT

Nasser Kanaani warned that political exploitations will damage the professional standing of the agency.

Kanaani added Iran considers professional cooperation with the IAEA a principle to follow and remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Nuclear Safeguards.

Kanaani made the comment in reaction to Bloomberg’s allegation of 84-percent enriched uranium having been detected in Iran.

He said such media leaks show the IAEA has moved away from its professional and technical standing, strongly rejecting the use of the agency as a tool in the process of negotiations for removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The spokesman added that planning is being made for a visit by an IAEA delegation to Tehran and it will take place as soon as the preparations are in place.

Kanaani also rejected Israel’s claim of an Iranian attack on an oil tanker of the regime’s, saying Iran respects maritime security and freedom of navigation.

He said, however, that a regime, which endangers the security of others, subjects itself to reciprocal threats.

The spokesman also confirmed indirect talks with the US on a prisoner swap deal.

Kanaani said a prisoner swap with the US was near at hand following negotiations that took place through liaisons, but the swap was cancelled due to failure of Washington to fulfill its obligations.

He said Qatar has played a positive role in this regard and expressed hopes that grounds are prepared for the release of Iranian prisoners in the US in the near future.