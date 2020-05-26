Iran, China Discuss New Plan to Support Joint Scientific Projects

The Silk Road Science Fund (SRSF), an organization operated jointly by the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has launched the fifth edition of a program to provide support for joint scientific activities by the Iranian and Chinese researchers.

The Silk Road Science Fund has issued a call for joint projects from the Iranian and Chinese researchers and technological experts that will receive support from Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) -a department of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology- and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The fifth round of the program is going to sponsor the joint research and development projects and to hold joint workshops between the Iranian and Chinese researchers.

A maximum of six joint research projects will receive approval to benefit from the fund’s supports in the fields of cognitive sciences and nanotechnology within the framework of research and development projects.

The call for projects will be open until July 19, as the Iranian researchers can submit their joint proposals in the Silk Road Science Fund’s online system.

Another section of the program will be sponsoring three joint workshops that cover scientific works relating to nanotechnology, cognitive sciences, advanced materials, water sciences, and medical engineering.

The final results on the projects qualified to receive support from the fund will be announced on October 15, and the joint research projects will officially kick off as of December.

More information is available on Iran National Science Foundation’s website.