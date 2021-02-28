‘Iran-China Cooperation against COVID-19 Proves Significance of Strategic Ties’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has praised China for donating 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran, describing it as a new symbol of friendship between the two states.

“The civilisational relation between Iran and China has even turned problems into an opportunity for reinforcement of ties,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet in Chinese.

“Cooperation in containing the coronavirus once again proved the significance of strategic relations between the two countries,” he added.

“We appreciate the donation of 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine by the government of the People’s Republic of China as a new symbol of friendship between the two nations,” the spokesman noted.

Earlier today, Iran received 250,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by Beijing.

Iran’s Food and Drug Organization had already authorized the conditional emergency import and use of the Sinopharm vaccine.

In recent weeks, Iran has imported two batches of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, containing 120,000 doses in total.

The vaccination drive against the coronavirus pandemic began in Iran on February 9, with the frontline health workers receiving the Sputnik V vaccine.