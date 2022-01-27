Iran calls on Europe to fulfill pledges on Afghan migrants

Majid Takht Ravanchi told a session of the Security Council on Afghan refugees that Europeans well know that millions of Afghan refugees, who have fled war to Iran seek to travel to Europe.

“Due to US sanctions, Iran has limited financial resources, but it has paid for the healthcare, vaccination and education of Afghan refugees,” he said.

“It goes without saying that if the international community cannot meet its promises and fail to fulfil its pledges to help the refugees, a great number of them will go to Europe through Iran.”

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past decades. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan last August triggered another wave of migration to Iran.

The country says it cannot keep the refugees stationed at border camps forever, due to the huge cost it imposed on the Iranian economy.