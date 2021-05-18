Iran Calls for Closer Parliamentary Ties with Italy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Roberto Fico, the president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, during his visit to Rome.

In the Tuesday meeting, which was held at the Chamber’s building, Foreign Minister Zarif highlighted the 160-year-old relations between the two countries, and reviewed Iran-Italy ties in political, economic, and parliamentary spheres.

He also pointed to the prospect of the removal of barriers to development and promotion of collaborations, especially in the economic and trade fields, and expressed Tehran’s interest in expansion of cooperation with Rome in various fields, especially through exchange of high-ranking parliamentary delegations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister elaborated on Iran’s viewpoint regarding the Palestine developments, and underlined the need for the international community to responsibly deal with the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and the occupied territories.

Zarif also expounded on the latest developments pertaining to the Vienna talks as well as issues and relations with the region countries.

The President of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, in turn, described as important the expansion of Tehran-Rome relations, and expressed interest in exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries.