Iran: Cairo Agreement defunct, no IAEA inspections currently underway

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Baqaei explained that the previous inspection was conducted under a bilateral agreement related to technical cooperation with Russia.

“At the moment, there are no IAEA inspectors in Iran,” he stated, emphasizing that any future decisions on the matter would be made by the Supreme National Security Council, which is the competent authority in such cases.

Baqaei also said that the Cairo Agreement, reached earlier with the IAEA, is no longer valid or implementable after the three European countries – the UK, France, and Germany – triggered the so-called snapback sanctions mechanism on Iran.

The spokesperson reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities remain within the framework of national decisions and that Tehran will determine its cooperation with international bodies based on its own interests and the behavior of other parties.

Meanwhile, Baqaei expressed appreciation for Iraq’s efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington but said tensions persist because of US “excessive demands and miscalculations.”

Referring to the latest discussions in New York, he said the US had proposed delaying the reinstatement of UN resolutions against Iran by three to six months in exchange for Iran transferring its enriched uranium.

He slammed the suggestion as “an example of Washington’s flawed understanding of Iran’s rights and logical expectations.”