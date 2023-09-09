Saturday, September 9, 2023
Iran busts terror group, arrests all six members

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Security Forces

Iranian intelligence agents have identified and apprehended members of a 6-strong terrorist team, who had abducted, tortured and brutally killed a man and his pregnant wife.

The terrorists had kidnapped the victims in the town of Iranshahr, in the souheastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan some time ago and taken them to an area near the town of Saravan, where they tortured, killed and finally burned the bodies of the couple before abandoning them in the area.

According to the Fars News Agency, this comes as cronies of the enemy have, in recent months, tried to attribute this heinous crime to Iranian security forces in order to create the impression of insecurity in the country.

