Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Iran building collapse: Officials raise death toll to 31

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran building collapse

The number of fatalities from a building collapse incident in the southern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 31, after two more bodies were pulled from the rubble early on Monday.

There are also reports that rescuers have found another body, but it is yet to be dragged from under the debris.

The governor of Khouzestan Province in souhern Iran, earlier also said 38 people remain missing.

Rescue workers have also pulled dozens of people alive from the site.

The unfinished Metropol Building, located on Abadan’s busiest street, crumbled last Monday, leaving dozens trapped in the ruins.

Officials are blaming faulty construction practices for the incident.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has given assurances that whoever is responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable.

Iran observed a day of national mourning for the victims and a projection mapping, displaying a message of condolence to the people of Abadan, was rendered on Tehran’s iconic Azadi Tower on Sunday night.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks