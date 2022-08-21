Official: Iran will start biggest exhibition presence in Moscow Monday

Omid Ghalibaf said the Islamic Republic has the largest presence at MIMS Automobility Moscow exhibition with a 1700-square-meter hall and booths covering an area of 900 square meters.

He added that Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Commerce will attend the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition, which will happen on Monday in Moscow.

He noted that more than 40 Iranian automobile part manufacturers and the automakers of the country, Iran Khodro and Saipa, have booths at the Automobility Exhibition.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, over 60 people from Iran’s auto part manufacturers will visit the exhibition and factories of their Russian peers and they will negotiate and interact with the Russian sides and automakers over how to do business together.

Ghalibaf stressed that it is expected that due to the sanctions on the Russian automobile industry, the country’s companies will use the high capacity of Iran in manufacturing spare parts of cars.