Iran begins trial of Al-Ahvazieh terror group ringleader

By IFP Editorial Staff

The first court hearing of the ringleader of Al-Ahvazieh terrorist group was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Habib Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, is being tried on charges of planning and carrying out numerous bombings and terrorist operations in Khuzestan province, including an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the provincial capital, in September 2018 killing 25 people.

Bombing of Ahwaz Housing and Urban Development Department, bombing operations targeting Ahwaz Planning and Budget Organization, bombing the Environment Department, bombing of oil pipelines,  bombing in Dezful and Abadan governorates, are some of the most important charges the defendant is facing.

The terror group ringleader was arrested by Iran’s intelligence forces in November 2020.

Iran says the terror group is directly supported by the intelligence agencies of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

