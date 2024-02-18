Sunday, February 18, 2024
Iran beach soccer team defeat Argentina, move up to knockout stage

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran secured their second win in their second match in Group B of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - UAE 2024 against Argentina on Saturday which propelled them to the knockout phase.

The Iranian team clinched a thrilling 6-3 victory over Argentina in an exhilarating display of skill and strategy.

Iran took a commanding lead right after the initial whistle with three goals by Mohammad Mokhtari, Hamid Behzadpour, and Reza Amiri.

Argentina failed to close the gap despite its formidable resilience in the first period.

In the second period, Argentina pulled one back to narrow the gap, but it was Iran that widened the difference again and sealed Albiceleste’s fate.

In the previous game on Thursday, Iran came from behind after a 5-2 loss and defeated Europe’s soccer beach champions Spain on penalty shootout.

Iran will face Tahiti on Monday and need a win to stand on top of Group B.

