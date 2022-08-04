Iran exports BCG, hepatitis B vaccines to Venezuela

Dr. Rahim Sorouri said on Thursday, “Iran is one of the ten BCG vaccine exporters and one of the five Hepatitis B vaccine exporters in the world, and the Pasteur Institute has the capacity to produce 10 million doses of hepatitis B vaccines and 20 million doses of BCG vaccines annually.”

Dr. Sorouri highlighted the importance of the vaccines in nations especially for breast-fed children.

He added the institute plans to further increase the quality of its products despite draconian US-led sanctions that have targeted Iran’s pharmaceutical industry among other sectors.

Iran says it is trying to beat back the decades-old sanctions to attain self-sufficiency in producing medicine.

Last year, Iran exported several million doses of indigenous Covid-19 vaccines to Venezuela, which also suffers from US punitive measures.