Iran Bans All Flights to/from India, Pakistan to Contain COVID-19

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) has banned all flights to and from Pakistan and India over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh, a spokesman for the CAOI, said on Saturday that the flights have been banned upon the Iranian health ministry’s decision.

The CAOI had earlier banned flights to and from 41 countries and those who want to take flights for high-risk countries are required to do coronavirus test in Iran, according to Zibakhsh.

The spokesman said travelers over the age of eight need to submit a PCR test with 96-hours validity and do another test upon arrival.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami had said that travel to 39 countries has been banned amid the fourth wave of coronavirus epidemic in Iran.

Travel bans have been placed on 39 countries to prevent the further spread of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Eslami said on Sunday April 11.