Iran: Azeri president’s new allegations in line with Zionist regime’s interests

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has warned that new accusations leveled by the Republic of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev against the Islamic Republic are only in the interests of the Zionist regime.

The foreign ministry spokesman said such allegations are in line with the Israeli aim of affecting the brotherly relations between the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Khatibzadeh strongly rejected the astonishing new allegations made at the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, calling them fabricated.

The Azeri president claimed that his country had blocked a drug trafficking route from Iran to Armenia and then to Europe.

Emphasizing the leading role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, Khatibzadeh stressed that thousands of martyrs and wounded Iranians during the past four decades in the fight against this ominous phenomenon is just a part of the committed and continuous efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran on this path which has been approved by relevant international institutions over and over again.

While emphasizing the strong brotherly relations between the two nations, Khatibzadeh said unfortunately, it seems that despite the private and positive messages received from Baku in different calls, there is an intention on the part of Baku to make baseless media statements, which, of course, will be answered in due manner.