Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign gas swap deal

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign a trilateral gas swap deal.

The deal was signed by the oil ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan on Sunday night after the end of the bilateral meeting between Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
Iranian and Azeri presidents also attended the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, Turkmenistan will transfer 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas each year to the Republic of Azerbaijan through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here