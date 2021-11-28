Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign gas swap deal

Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign a trilateral gas swap deal.

The deal was signed by the oil ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan on Sunday night after the end of the bilateral meeting between Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Iranian and Azeri presidents also attended the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Turkmenistan will transfer 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas each year to the Republic of Azerbaijan through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran