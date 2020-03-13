Iran Awaiting Test Results for Its Homegrown Coronavirus Drugs

A senior Iranian official says that, the drugs developed by Iranian researchers to treat the COVID-19 are being tested and the results will be publically announced in two weeks, if they are given the required approvals.
“These are herbal medicines, which are planned to undergo clinical tests if they are finally confirmed by Iran’s Food and Drug Organization,” said Mostafa Qanei, Secretary of Taskforce on Development of Biotechnology affiliated with Office of Vice President for Science and Technology
“In two weeks the results will be ready and we will announce them in a month,” the official mentioned.