Iran’s atomic energy organization rejects IAEA chief remarks as politically motivated, repetitive

It argues that some of Grossi’s recent positions, particularly his latest comments regarding Iran, lack these essential qualities, raising concerns that the IAEA may be compromising its credibility by straying from its professional and impartial stance.

The AEOI further asserts that in a situation where the United States and certain Western countries seek to misuse the IAEA as a tool to exert unjust pressure on Iran, such politically motivated and unprofessional remarks could serve as justification for their illegitimate demands.

The statement specifically points to Grossi’s recent press conference in Japan, where he suggested that Iran needs to prove it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, as an example of his lack of professionalism.

The statement notes that while Iran’s nuclear facilities account for less than three percent of the world’s nuclear infrastructure, they are subject to nearly a quarter of the IAEA’s total inspections.

The organization called for an end to Grossi’s “politically motivated and repetitive” rhetoric, which it deemed inappropriate for his position.

Grossi, in a recent press conference in Tokyo, claimed that the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) is no longer effective. He stated, “The JCPOA is an empty shell. I don’t think anyone believes that this agreement currently plays a role.”

Grossi further argued that the deal is now “technically obsolete and no longer serves its original purpose.”