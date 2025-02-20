Thursday, February 20, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran’s atomic energy organization rejects IAEA chief remarks as politically motivated, repetitive

By IFP Editorial Staff
IAEA Grossi

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in response to recent comments made by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that he is expected to maintain neutrality, professionalism, and impartiality in his statements and actions.

It argues that some of Grossi’s recent positions, particularly his latest comments regarding Iran, lack these essential qualities, raising concerns that the IAEA may be compromising its credibility by straying from its professional and impartial stance.

The AEOI further asserts that in a situation where the United States and certain Western countries seek to misuse the IAEA as a tool to exert unjust pressure on Iran, such politically motivated and unprofessional remarks could serve as justification for their illegitimate demands.

The statement specifically points to Grossi’s recent press conference in Japan, where he suggested that Iran needs to prove it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, as an example of his lack of professionalism.

The statement notes that while Iran’s nuclear facilities account for less than three percent of the world’s nuclear infrastructure, they are subject to nearly a quarter of the IAEA’s total inspections.

The organization called for an end to Grossi’s “politically motivated and repetitive” rhetoric, which it deemed inappropriate for his position.

Grossi, in a recent press conference in Tokyo, claimed that the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) is no longer effective. He stated, “The JCPOA is an empty shell. I don’t think anyone believes that this agreement currently plays a role.”

Grossi further argued that the deal is now “technically obsolete and no longer serves its original purpose.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks