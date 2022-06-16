Iranian intelligence ministry arrests man linked to captured French spies

The Iranian Radio and TV station, IRIB, quoted the intelligence ministry as describing the detainee as an agent of a Marxist group whose mission was to sow sedition and provoke rioting among workers in Iran during the May Day.

The suspect was captured while fleeing Iran. The ministry said the detained person had coordinated everything with the two French spies before May Day ceremonies.

The detainee had been tasked with linking labor gatherings with those of teachers with the aim of causing unrest in Iran.

The intelligence ministry said the suspect was escaping Iran with help from counterrevolutionary groups.

The two French spies were arrested some two months ago.