Iran arrests four over links with Jaish al-Adl terrorist group

Spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday that the four had been arrested in Saravan County, in Siastan and Baluchestan Province, for possessing and carrying firearms, acquiring stolen property, complicity in homicide, and membership in and support for the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.

They were arraigned and remanded in custody, Setayeshi said.

On Saturday, five Iranian border guards were killed in a terrorist attack in Saravan, on the border with Pakistan.

It was not clear who was responsible for that attack, or whether the four individuals arrested on Tuesday were linked to it.

Setayeshi did not name the arrestees.