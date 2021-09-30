Iran Army to Stage Drills in Northwest of Country

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A top Iranian military commander says a war game will be held in the northwest of the country on October 1, 2021 involving a number of Ground Force units of the Army.

Commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said armoured, artillery, drone and electronic warfare units backed by choppers of the Aviation Unit of the Army will take part in the maneuvers.

He noted the drills are aimed at honing Army troops’ combat skills, adding part of the equipment and combat capabilities of Army units will be displayed during the exercises.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here