IRGC says deploying ‘new weaponry’ during military drills

The drills also enlist the capabilities of local Basij volunteer forces, he said, adding, “I hope that these series of measures and maneuvers serve to contribute to the [country’s] holy [Islamic] establishment’s and the Iranian nation’s esteem and strength.”

The drills were taking place “in continuation of the country’s efforts to enhance the capabilities of its Armed Forces and defend the Islamic Republic’s holy establishment”, the commander noted.

The maneuvers currently feature aligning the enlisted servicemen in designated columns and establishing their presence across the region, and would go on to comprise various other stages, the military official said.

“The region that has been chosen for implementation of the maneuvers is among our border regions. In the past too, namely during the country’s Sacred Defense [against the invading army of Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein], as well as during various other junctures, when the Iranian nation’s enemies were seeking to stir up insecurity, we witnessed implementation of some valuable measures by our servicemen in this region,” Azimi noted.

The drills also host combat performance by a military unit enlisted by the IRGC’s Special Ground Forces from the northern province of Gilan, he added.

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the country’s Army, have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with the directives that have been issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats that are posed by the Iranian nation’s enemies.