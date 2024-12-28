Iran’s Armed Forces say ready to respond firmly to threats

In a statement commemorating the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the General Staff asserted that the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with all their capabilities and complete readiness, will not spare any effort in a strong defense and in maintaining the security of this land, utilizing all experiences and the latest defensive achievements, along with the support of the dear, faithful, and revolutionary people.

The statement referred to recent events in the region, especially in Syria, indicating that these developments reflect the continuation of malice and the depth of enmity from global arrogance led by the criminal United States against freedom-seeking nations. However, by God’s grace, they will achieve nothing in Syria.

The statement warned that what has occurred in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plot. It is evident that the system of domination led by the United States aims to realize its nefarious goals, including plundering resources and subjugating Muslims in the West Asian region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran also emphasized that the Islamic Republic is the greatest obstacle to the oppression and crimes of the system of domination. Therefore, they attempt to use all international and regional capacities to overcome this obstacle, but all their aspirations will be trampled by the heroic people of Iran.