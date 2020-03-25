Iran, Armenia Discuss US Sanctions amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers have talked about Tehran’s actions to counter the outbreak of Coronavirus in the face of unilateral and cruel US sanctions.
In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zairf elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s measures in this regard.
FM Zarif and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also exchanged views on transit and cooperation in science and technology.
While appreciating the cooperation in these areas, the two sides called for continuation of these collaborations.