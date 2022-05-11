Iran, Armenia agree to discharge pollution from the Aras River

During the meeting, the Armenian minister of environment referred to the challenges caused by the Aras River, saying that Armenia is fully ready to resolve the problems.

Simidian noted that water’s quality is highly important and proposed the formation of a joint working group to take sample from the water of the Aras River.

Iran’s minister of energy also spoke of the situation of Covid containment in Iran.

Mehrabian said that the Iranian government, in spite of obstacles created by oppressive sanctions, contained the Covid pandemic successfully and that today the daily deaths from the virus have fallen to 2-3.

Mehrabian also said Iran is ready to help Armenia in this regard.

He pointed to the history of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan and said the 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Commission should help create possibilities and increase cooperation.

The Iranian minister of energy said using the export possibilities of technical and engineering services, especially regarding water, can also help Armenia.

Mehrabian noted that Iran is the third largest dam-builder of the world and has nearly 12,500MW of operational hydroelectric dams.

He added that the Islamic Republic has been able to export technical and engineering water services to several nations including Tajikistan, Russia and Italy.