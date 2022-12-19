Monday, December 19, 2022
Iran reports another COVID zero deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,664 with another zero deaths over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry reported on Monday.

However, 75 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 35 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,743 patients out of a total of 7,560,519 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 76 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,147,913 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,559,044 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,393,487 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

