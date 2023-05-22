Iran names ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Enayati has previously served as an assistant to the foreign minister and the director general of the Persian Gulf Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China mediated the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries had had no relations since seven years earlier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has already met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at least once since the reestablishment of ties.

And Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi recently traveled to Jeddah, where he met with his Saudi counterpart and discussed a quick resumption of economic ties as well.