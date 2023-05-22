Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran names ambassador to Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, almost two months after the two countries agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations. Alireza Enayati was named Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh.

Enayati has previously served as an assistant to the foreign minister and the director general of the Persian Gulf Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China mediated the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries had had no relations since seven years earlier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has already met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at least once since the reestablishment of ties.

And Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi recently traveled to Jeddah, where he met with his Saudi counterpart and discussed a quick resumption of economic ties as well.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks