Iran Air Defense Base: Israeli provocation caused ‘limited damage’

The Air Defense Base announced that despite previous warnings from Iranian officials to the Israeli regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the regime launched a provocative attack on military centers in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces early on Saturday.

The statement asserted, “The integrated air defense system of the country successfully intercepted and countered the aggressive action, resulting in limited damage to some areas, which is currently under investigation.”

The Air Defense Base called on the public to maintain solidarity and calm, urging them to follow news related to the incident through national media and ignore rumors from enemy media.

Around 02:15 am on Saturday local time, several explosion-like sounds were heard, especially in western Tehran.

At around 05:00 am on Saturday local time, the sound of Iranian air defense systems was heard in eastern and central Tehran.

The Tehran Air Defense Public Relations announced that the sounds heard around Tehran were related to the reaction of Tehran’s air defense systems in three points outside the city.

According to field reports and released footage, normal life goes on in the Iranian capital Tehran and other cities following Israeli strikes on the military targets.

Iran previously warned that any Israeli attack would be met with a firm response.