Iran aims for over two million vaccinations per day

Iran is trying to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination campaign to inoculate over 2,000,000 people each day.

“The increase in imports and the simultaneous increase in daily vaccinations have created calm and allayed people’s concerns to a great extent and we hope that daily vaccinations will soon surpass 2,000,000 people a day,” President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said during a meeting of National Task Force Against Coronavirus in the capital Tehran on Saturday.

Also referring to the indigenously manufactured COVID-19 shots, the president added that domestic manufacturing will continue until the country’s needs are met.

Iran seems to be moving past its fifth wave of the outbreak of the deadly respiratory disease.

On Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry reported 444 new fatalities and over 16,600 new cases of the disease.

Official figures show over 113,800 Iranians have died from the coronavirus so far. This as many sources say the real figure is much higher.

Iran recently stepped up vaccine imports and is intensifying its domestic production too.

The Islamic Republic is also producing COVID-19 shots jointly with Cuba, Russia, and Australia.