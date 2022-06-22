Iran condoles Afghanistan over deadly quake

Khatibzadeh expressed Iranian government and nation’s deep sorrow to the Afghan brothers.

He prayed for their souls to rest in peace and wished recovery for those who were injured.

The spokesperson also voiced Iran’s readiness to provide help.

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more, according to reports. Officials warned that the already grim toll would likely rise.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has called on the international society and humanitarian organizations to assist Afghanistan.

In Kabul, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund convened an emergency meeting at the presidential palace to coordinate the relief effort, and Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter to urge aid agencies to send teams to the area.

“The situation is quite critical,” Karimi said, adding, “Hundreds of houses are collapsed and we expect heavy human losses and serious damage to the infrastructure.”