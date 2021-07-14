Iran, Afghanistan Discuss Latest Security Developments

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs, has held phone talks with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on the latest security developments in the country and the current situation in Afghanistan.

In the phone call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest status of peace talks and negotiations between the parties involved in Afghanistan.

Taherian also underlined the necessity for the settlement of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan through peaceful ways and preventing the outbreak of a civil war in the country.